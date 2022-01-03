Malaysian opposition seeks probe into KL City Hall's actions

KUALA LUMPUR • Three opposition MPs in Malaysia have lodged a police report over Kuala Lumpur City Hall's move in greenlighting housing development at the sites of six retention ponds that they say are crucial for flood mitigation in the capital city.

The Members of Parliament - Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) Fahmi Fadzil and Democratic Action Party's (DAP) Tan Kok Wai and Hannah Yeoh - want the police to investigate and identify those responsible for granting the development approval.

Their action comes on the heels of massive floods that inundated parts of Malaysia last month.

The disaster not only claimed at least 50 lives, but also caused billions in damage to property, homes and public infrastructure.

The crisis began on Dec 18 after a month's worth of rain poured down on much of central Peninsular Malaysia in under two days.

Mr Fahmi said on Saturday that the approval went against the technical advice of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to maintain the water retention zones needed to protect the city and Klang Valley from floods.

"Unfortunately, we can see that from 2015 until 2020 (when the Federal Territories Ministry) was between (the tenure of ministers) Tengku Adnan Mansor and Annuar Musa, the sale of the land took place," news portal Malay Mail quoted Mr Fahmi as saying. "And our hope is not just that the matter be investigated, but if there were any discrepancies involved, those people should be brought to justice."

Mr Tan questioned why the land where the ponds were sited had not been gazetted to prevent it from being developed.

"Due to climate change and extreme weather conditions, the recent (floods) could happen again soon, and possibly every three to five years," he said.

Citing the second series of the 2019 Auditor-General's Report, Ms Yeoh said the report had found that the retention ponds had been approved for development.

She claimed that one of the ponds currently only has a cumulative water retention area of 30 per cent, which she said can cause rivers in Kuala Lumpur overflow their banks in the event of torrential rain.

Experts have said that overdevelopment and lack of conservation of water catchment areas, coupled with a lack of disaster preparedness, exposed Malaysia to the worst effects of the floods.

While acknowledging that an abnormal amount of rain is probably a sign of climate change that will likely happen again, experts also said the floods are the "price" Malaysia has to pay for its land mismanagement and poor attitude towards river and drainage conservation.