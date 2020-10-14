Malaysian opposition leaders Lim Guan Eng's, Mohamad Sabu's audience with King postponed

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's palace has postponed a meeting between the King and opposition leaders Lim Guan Eng and Mohamad Sabu to a later date, the two party leaders say.

In a joint statement, the Democratic Action Party secretary-general and the Parti Amanah Negara president said that they were supposed to have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Wednesday (Oct 14) and Oct 22 respectively.

"However, we were contacted by the King's private secretary, who informed us that the meeting has been postponed.

"We acknowledge the advice and pray for the good health and well-being of the King and Queen and the rest of the royal household," the leaders said.

On Tuesday, a source said Lim had been summoned to the palace for an audience with the King but did not provide further details about the meeting.

The news came after Parti Keadilan Rakyat president and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim met the King on Tuesday, after a three-week delay, to claim that he has majority support of MPs to form a new government.

Datuk Seri Anwar said at a news conference later that day that he had passed "documents" to Sultan Abdullah as proof that he has 120 MPs behind him in the 222-seat Parliament.

But Sultan Abdullah threw a surprise, with the national palace saying that while Mr Anwar did say how many lawmakers are behind him, he "did not present a list of the MPs' names to support his claim" at the meeting.

Related Story Anwar stakes claim but palace says no list of MPs' names

The King has also advised Mr Anwar to follow and respect the legal process as stated in the federal Constitution.