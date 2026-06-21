Malaysian opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional to hold emergency meeting ahead of state polls

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The emergency meeting comes amidst a tussle between PAS and Bersatu over the coalition’s leadership.

PETALING JAYA – Perikatan Nasional will hold an emergency meeting on June 22 to discuss the way forward for the opposition pact, including the use of a logo for the state polls and the coalition’s party membership.

Perikatan secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, in a notice dated June 18 seen by The Star, said the supreme council meeting will be held at 8.30pm on June 22 at the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Perikatan membership is stated as the agenda item for the meeting.

When contacted, Perikatan information chief Annuar Musa confirmed the date of the meeting.

Malaysian Indian People’s Party president P. Punithan said the meeting will discuss the way forward for the coalition.

“Yes, the Perikatan meeting will discuss the Johor and Negri Sembilan polls, the Perikatan logo and the way forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perikatan chairman Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar was quoted by news reports as saying the matter would include Bersatu in the coalition.

“Among the agenda is the membership in Perikatan. But it is up to Bersatu.

“As of now, the composition of Perikatan remains as it is,” he reportedly said after a meeting in Temerloh, Pahang, on June 21.

The emergency meeting comes amid a tussle between PAS and Bersatu over the coalition’s leadership.

The Johor polls will be held on July 11 and Negri Sembilan on Aug 1. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK