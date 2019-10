Malaysian Customs officers last Friday displaying hollowed-out durians that were used to conceal drugs. A 34-year-old woman has been detained after she tried to smuggle the heroin-filled fruits out of Subang Airport, claiming the frozen durians were to be shipped to Hong Kong. Datuk Zulkarnain Mohamed Yusuf, assistant director-general of Central Zone Customs, said the 6.13kg heroin stash, valued at RM953,529 (S$311,000), was discovered at the airport during a raid on a cargo company last Monday.