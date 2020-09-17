Malaysian MPs seek end to political party hopping

Several Malaysian parliamentarians have formed a rare bipartisan group to try to put an end to the party-hopping culture that caused the collapse of the federal government and five state governments in the last six months.

But with an anti-hopping law already declared unconstitutional by the country's highest court, the MPs are looking at other possible solutions which, if approved and ratified, could mean significant changes to the electoral system.

Last month, a former Cabinet minister, Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz, was appointed chairman of a parliamentary caucus to look into stopping lawmakers from turning into "katak" or frogs, as those who switch parties are often called.

He is a member of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition and its biggest party Umno.

Datuk Seri Nazri has been vocal in denouncing party hopping in recent months, saying the practice was "embarrassing".

"We have had this problem for 30 years now," Mr Nazri said, referring to a court case brought by the Kelantan state government in 1992 to invalidate party hopping, which was ultimately unsuccessful.

In late February, the 22-month-old Pakatan Harapan (PH) government led by then premier Mahathir Mohamad collapsed after some 40 federal legislators defected.

They joined up with blocs of other MPs to form the PN government which is led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The state government of four of Malaysia's 13 states also collapsed soon after, as state assemblymen changed sides by abandoning PH. The states of Johor, Perak, Melaka and Kedah are today led by PN.

Defections, too, caused the collapse of the Sabah state government, leading to the upcoming state elections.

The one-month-old caucus is supported by MPs from PH.

The group has a representative from each major political party, caucus member Anthony Loke, a PH MP, told The Straits Times.

But the biggest challenge for the caucus is to get broad support in Parliament, as rule changes will likely involve an amendment to the Constitution, which must be approved by two-thirds of the Parliament.

Comparing two electoral systems

A group of Malaysian lawmakers is looking at making changes to the current election system to curb party hopping. The switch in political allegiances toppled the federal government and five state governments in the last six months. FIRST-PAST-THE-POST SYSTEM Under the current system - which is similar to Singapore's - a candidate is picked by his political party to contest in a constituency. In Malaysia this could be for a federal ward or for a seat in one of the 13 state assemblies. On voting day, a person who enters a voting booth is given a ballot paper. The voter is to mark a cross beside the one party and its candidate that he favours. The candidate who gets the most votes, wins the seat. The system is also called the winner-takes-all system. The winning candidate represents the voters in bringing their aspirations to be legislated in the federal Parliament. But one weakness of the current system is that the MP or state assemblyman who has won this seat could hop to another party or alliance. This is because the ward is designated to the candidate and not the party. In Singapore, the seat of the MP becomes vacant if he is expelled or resigns from the party for which he stood in the election. PARTY LIST SYSTEM In a party list system, similar to that used in Indonesia's legislative polls, voters directly pick the party that they wish to represent them, and not the individual candidates. For example, if there are 100 Parliament seats and a party wins 30 per cent of the total vote, it will be given 30 seats. The seats are awarded to the party's top leaders. But if this person were to hop to another party or alliance, he does not bring over the seat. The 30 seats won by this party will remain with it, with a new chieftain chosen to replace the politician who had jumped to another side. Under this system, the politician with the seat in Parliament does not look after any particular constituency, as he represents his voters and not any one district. Issues like clogged drains in a district are not directed at the lawmaker or his party, but at municipal councils in charge of the wards.

Mr Nazri has said that every party in the country had "provisionally agreed" to back a legal amendment to end party hopping.

Mr Loke added: "I think all the major parties will agree (to end party hopping). All the parties are facing the same problem of defections.

"It is a question of principle. No parties can afford not to support it."

The caucus has been given six months to produce a report for Parliament on the steps needed to end party hopping.

Among the suggestions being explored is Mr Nazri's call for Malaysia to move away from the current first-past-the-post election system, akin to the system used in Singapore.

The caucus is exploring a party list system, which is used in countries such as Indonesia. This system ties a constituency not to a lawmaker, but to his party.

This would render defections meaningless, forcing an elected representative to think twice before joining another party.

Still, politicians and analysts said an anti-hopping law seems unlikely to be introduced in Malaysia.

This is because Malaysia's highest court had ruled in the 1992 case that "freedom of association" is a constitutional freedom.

The then Supreme Court held that changing political parties was part of freedom of association granted under the Constitution.

Mr Shazwan Mustafa Kamal, a senior associate at government regulatory affairs and political risk consultancy firm Vriens & Partners, said that while the caucus was a positive development, it remains to be seen if it will translate into an "actionable" outcome.

"Such a move would possibly require some form of constitutional amendment, as well as parliamentary support from both the ruling government and federal opposition," Mr Shazwan told The Straits Times.

He said it is "politically expedient" to allow MPs freedom of association in the country's fluid political arena.

"At the end of the day, numbers remain pivotal for any coalition, and every political party wants to be a kingmaker," he added.