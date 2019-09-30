Malaysian MPs query deadline extension for JB-S'pore rail link review

JOHOR BARU • Malaysia's lawmakers are asking why the government had sought a one-month extension for its review of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) rail link project between Johor and Singapore.

The initial six-month deadline for Malaysia to review the RM4 billion (S$1.3 billion) cross-border link was to expire today. The link from Woodlands in Singapore to Bukit Chagar in Johor is intended to alleviate existing traffic congestion at the Causeway between the two countries.

The deadline was extended by Singapore to Oct 31 following Malaysia's request.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim said Putrajaya could seek alternative means of funding the project.

"The people have been waiting for this project as it will greatly reduce the acute congestion problem at the Causeway that affects thousands of Malaysians and Singaporeans. So, this project has to be given priority," said the lawmaker from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), a member of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Former Johor menteri besar and opposition MP Mohamed Khaled Nordin questioned the commitment of the PH government in implementing the project.

"They know that this project is needed, as it allows smoother movement of people from both sides, making the RTS an alternative to the Causeway which is already heavily congested," said the Umno vice-president.

RTS monitoring group representative Tee Ching Seng said Putrajaya should not just scrutinise the project from the financial aspect.

"The government should also consider the negative impact on the people's health, livelihood and safety.

"The RTS should be continued to ease the burden of the people. Let there be no political agenda," said Dr Tee, who is the international communication and diplomacy bureau chief for the opposition party, Malaysian Chinese Association.

Johor Mentri Besar Sahruddin Jamal said the state government had not been notified by Putrajaya on the extension but pledged to give Johor's fullest cooperation to the federal government.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said he viewed the deadline extension as a positive sign.

"The Malaysian government would not have asked for an extension if they were not interested in resuming the project. The extension is also only for one month, not another six months or longer. I believe this is because they needed a little more time to iron out some details," he said, adding that the RTS was vital for Johor.

Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir of PKR said the extension would give the government more time to study whether the RTS would have a negative impact on the country's finances.

"The RTS is something that both Malaysia and Singapore really need because it will ease traffic flow at the Causeway. But our government still needs to study the project thoroughly due to its financial impact," he added.

The RTS was originally meant to be completed by Dec 31, 2024 but is likely to be delayed.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK