Malaysian MP Khairy said to moot motion to debate premiership transition from Mahathir to Anwar

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A proposal to moot a private motion to debate the transition of the premiership from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been sent to parliament secretary Roosme Hamzah, according to a letter sighted by The Star.

The proposal, which was under the letterhead of Barisan Nasional's Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin, proposed a private motion to debate the date of transition of premiership.

"I, as the representative of Rembau Dewan Rakyat, make the motion to debate the date of transition of His Honourable Prime Minister (Langkawi) to His Honourable Port Dickson," stated the letter.

The letter dated Nov 20 is stamped as signed and received on Nov 21 on the top left.

Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, when contacted, did not deny or confirm there was a proposed motion.

He only said: "Please check with Rembau (Khairy)".

Sources confirmed the letter sighted by The Star is true.

Numerous attempts to contact Mr Khairy went unanswered.

A private member's Bill can be filed by any lawmaker, but government orders would normally take precedent.