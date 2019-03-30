Malaysian minister weds billionaire's son

PUTRAJAYA • Ms Yeo Bee Yin, Malaysia's Minister for Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change, yesterday married Mr Lee Yeow Seng, the son of a billionaire who controls the IOI palm oil and property group, local media reported.

The ceremony at Le Meridien hotel in Malaysia's administrative capital, Putrajaya, was officiated by Pastor Ramanchandran Muniandy.

Ms Yeo, 36, who had been tight-lipped about her relationship with Mr Lee, 40, professed her love for her husband on Facebook yesterday. "I've lived a fulfilled and happy single life for 35 years, free to pursue my dreams; today I made a covenant before God that I'll be with this man for as long as we live, in good and bad times, in sickness and in health, as the Bible says, 'Two are better than one... If either of them falls down, one can help the other up'."

She also wrote that Mr Lee proposed to her at Cambridge University, her alma mater, on Jan 3.

"There are many introductions about him by others. But to me, he is the person whom I love and have made a commitment to continue to love, for the person he is.

"Here's to a lifetime of realising our dreams together."

Ms Yeo is from the Democratic Action Party, part of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Mr Lee is chief executive officer of IOI Properties Group. His father is Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng, 72, listed by Forbes as Malaysia's fourth-richest person with a net worth of US$5.2 billion (S$7 billion).

The IOI Group sells palm oil products to more than 60 countries and has at least 175,000ha of land planted with oil palms. The group has more than 28,000 employees, according to Bloomberg.