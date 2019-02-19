Malaysian minister to marry property developer

KUALA LUMPUR • The stage is set for one of Malaysia's biggest weddings of the year.

The banquet dinner of property developer Lee Yeow Seng and Energy, Science, Technology, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin will be held on March 29.

Invitation cards have been sent to family members, friends, and business and political figures. The dinner will be held at Le Meridien Putrajaya.

Rumours of the 36-year-old Ms Yeo getting hitched had been floating on social media since earlier this month when a Chinese daily quoted an unnamed family friend as saying that the wedding would be held at the end of March.

Malaysian singers Fish Leong and Michael Wong are reported to be the invited artistes.

News of Ms Yeo being in a relationship with Mr Lee, 40, the youngest son of tycoon Lee Shin Cheng, broke in December last year after one of her friends uploaded a picture of himself posing with the couple.

He wrote: "Warning: This photo will make many guys cry. Yeo Bee Yin just introduced her special boyfriend to me."

Although Ms Yeo has kept mum about the wedding, this has not stopped Malaysians from congratulating the couple.

"Everyone is happy for you, Yeo Bee Yin. We are rejoicing as (if) our family members (are) getting married," Cattleya Yin said on Facebook.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK