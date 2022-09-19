Malaysian minister Khairy debunks quit rumours, says he will remain with Umno

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has dismissed rumours that he has left Umno.

In an Instagram Story update, Mr Khairy said that despite facing challenges, he would remain an Umno member, as always.

He also attached a screenshot of a video that claimed he had left the party.

"I don't like to entertain this kind of news but (many) people... messaged me and asked if I'm still an Umno member.

"I won Youth chief (in 2009) but was not... in the Cabinet and was ignored, still Umno," he wrote on Monday.

He also said he remained committed to Umno despite the party losing in the last general election and facing political persecution.

Mr Khairy added that he would also remain a member of Umno despite being asked to vacate his parliamentary seat of Rembau for another candidate.

"Don't worry. Then, now and forever (I will stay with Umno)," he said.

The video, entitled "KJ Keluar Umno! Sah, keputusan muktamad Khairy Jamaluddin!" (KJ is out of Umno! It's true, this is Khairy Jamaluddin's final decision) has been viewed over 57,000 times on YouTube since it was uploaded last week.

It claimed that Mr Khairy decided to leave Umno after he was told to give up his Rembau seat to Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, who is also Barisan Nasional deputy chairman.

Early this month, Khairy said he might not contest in the 15th General Election if Datuk Seri Mohamad decides to run in Rembau.

Mr Mohamad recently dropped a hint that he could run for the Rembau parliamentary seat and defend his own Rantau state seat in the national polls. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK