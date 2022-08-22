Malaysian minister denies opposition claim his 'wife' stole money from warship project

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian opposition leader Rafizi Ramli on Monday (Aug 22) alleged that more than RM200 million (S$62 million) were siphoned out of a controversial warship project to companies linked to the second wife of an ex-deputy defence minister.

But the claim by the deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, was rebutted by ex-deputy minister Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad - who is today Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Special Functions) - who said the woman named by Mr Rafizi, Zainab Mohd Salleh, is not his wife.

Datuk Abdul Latiff also said he is ready to be investigated by the authorities on the matter.

Mr Rafizi in a statement had made the dramatic claim that his investigations had revealed Ms Zainab's name, and alleged she had moved funds linked to the government's littoral combat ship (LCS) project to an offshore company with units incorporated in tax havens such as Malta and Labuan.

Mr Rafizi said the companies involved were also named in documents contained in the so-called Paradise Papers, when in November 2017 the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists revealed tens of thousands of confidential documents relating to offshore investments.

"My checks revealed that the the misappropriation of public funds from the LCS project has been going on for years and was well planned," Mr Rafizi said.

"The woman was also a shareholder in another offshore company incorporated in Malta which has shares in the Labuan-based unit," he added.

Mr Rafizi further alleged that the company was a "dummy corporation", which resembled a real French company which produces spare parts.

But Mr Abdul Latiff the minister said in a statement: "Referring to media reports on the LCS project probe, I would like to stress that Zainab Mohd Salleh is not my wife as stated in the stories.

"As a cabinet minister, I'm prepared to give full cooperation should authorities wish to initiate further investigations."

Mr Rafizi responded by describing Mr Latiff's two-line rebuttal as a "very weak denial", Malaysiakini online news reported.

"I had revealed names of companies, the exact amounts involved and the (purported) links with him.

"I also included the specific paragraph in the LCS internal probe that stated Zainab Mohd Salleh as his wife. He only denied that Zainab is his wife, citing viral media reports," said the opposition leader.

“Tomorrow, I will reveal specific documents that link Latiff with an individual named Zainab Mohd Salleh who is the owner of Alizes Marine,” he said.

“God willing it will be clear why the internal probe report named Latiff as the spouse to Zainab Mohd Salleh,” he said, as reported by Malaysiakini.