Malaysian minister clarifies confusion over mask-wearing in public places

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Face masks must be worn in crowded public places such as markets, tourist destinations and cinemas, said Malaysia's Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob to clarify public confusion on places where mask-wearing is compulsory.

"Starting Aug 1, it is mandatory to wear face masks in public transportation, such as buses, trains, LRT, taxi and e-hailing vehicles.

"Crowded public places that are listed by the National Security Council include wet markets, wholesale and night markets and supermarkets.

"Tourist destinations, as well as cinemas, have also been designated as crowded public areas, " he said

The minister said it was not compulsory to wear masks in one's own private vehicle.

"It is very clear the rules apply to public vehicles.

"If you are in a car with your family, you do not need to wear masks, that is your private vehicle.

"If you are in the car with your colleagues who you see every day, you would know if they have Covid-19 or otherwise, and so you would consider that a private vehicle, " he said.

Mr Ismail Sabri said it was wrong that some Malaysians had been issued with summonses for not wearing a face mask in their own cars.

"I have discussed the matter with the police, and they will cancel such fines.

"If those who were wrongly fined and have already paid their summonses to the Health Ministry, they can claim the amount back, " he said.

He said it was not compulsory to wear masks at places where there was ample room for social distancing, such as football fields.

"However as we have said from the beginning, it is encouraged that masks are worn in whatever places, " he said.

It is also not compulsory for children under the age of two to wear masks or when engaging in physical activities.

Mr Ismail Sabri also said police had issued compounds to 209 individuals on Sunday for violating rules of the recovery movement control order (MCO).

"Among the offences committed include pub and nightclub activities (13), premises that were operating overtime (31), activities involving large groups that make it difficult for social distancing (50), and other activities that break the SOP (115).

He said police set up 61 roadblocks on Sunday and inspected 35,097 vehicles, in efforts to prevent the illegal entry of foreigners on alternative routes.