Malaysian minister caught vaping during parliamentary proceedings, apologises on social media

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A video depicting Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein vaping during parliamentary proceedings has made the rounds on social media.

The video shows Datuk Seri Hishammuddin sneaking a vape behind his face mask while his colleague, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong, was speaking during parliamentary proceedings.

The eight-second video was believed to be taken on Monday (Aug 3), when Datuk Seri Wee was delivering his winding-up speech.

Mr Hishammuddin, however, apologised on Twitter and promised not to vape during such proceedings.

"Sorry, I didn't realise - it's a new habit. I apologise to the Dewan (Chambers) and promise not to do it again," he tweeted.

Smoking is strictly prohibited in Parliament and the rule was tightened during Pakatan Harapan's former administration. Former health minister, Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, declared Parliament a non-smoking area in October 2018.

Anyone found breaking the law can be issued a compound of a maximum of RM500 (S$164), and be fined up to RM10,000 or face imprisonment of up to two months, or both.