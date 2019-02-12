Malaysian minister Azmin Ali says new economic council not due to Cabinet's poor performance

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali on Tuesday (Feb 12) denied allegations that the Economic Action Council (EAC) was created due to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's dissatisfaction with the current Cabinet's performance.

"This is not true at all... In Pakatan Harapan, we work collectively, even Cabinet decisions are done collectively with all ministers," said Datuk Seri Azmin.

"This council is made up of experts with their respective specialities, they have good reputation in society and their input is important for us and we will use this to decide on actions to be taken."

Mr Azmin said Tun Dr Mahathir wanted to create a council that was action-orientated to plan effective strategies for the administration's long- and medium-term policies.

"Among the main goals are to address the well-being of the people, the high cost of living, and the increasing cost of goods. The council will look at what are the immediate and medium-term actions that can be taken," he added.

Dr Mahathir announced on Monday the formation of the 16-member EAC comprising himself, ministers and business leaders.

The council will examine and decide on economic and financial affairs and welfare of the people.

However, Dr Mahathir's confidant, Datuk A. Kadir Jasin, wrote on his blog on Tuesday morning that the EAC was convened due to the premier's realisation that his current administration's machinery, especially the Cabinet, is unable to handle issues related to economy, finance and welfare of the people.

"We don't need to pretend merely to protect the feelings of anyone or any parties. The reality is that after eight months governing the country, the Pakatan Harapan administration has not produced any tangible results for the public," Mr Kadir wrote in his blog.

Dr Mahathir clarified on Tuesday that the council was set up to allow the government to listen to different views on the economy,.

Explaining the decision, the Prime Minister said when Pakatan Harapan took over government last May, it could not set up the council, as there were other priorities that need to be looked into.

“When I was the prime minister the last time, I also set up a similar council, but I didn’t do it immediately. It was only set up much later," he said, referring to his first stint as PM from 1981 to 2003.

“The cabinet then had given me full cooperation, but I still set up the council because I want to listen to other views on how to manage the economy.

“Any government that doesn’t want to listen to views from outsiders, would go wrong, even if cabinet is made up of brilliant people. It is important to listen,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

On another matter, Mr Azmin dismissed claims he was sacked as the deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), one of the four component parties in Pakatan Harapan.

"With new technology and social media, it is easy for irresponsible parties to spread dangerous fake news," he said.

There were allegations on social media that Mr Azmin was sacked from his party following differences with PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli.