Malaysian man remanded over organ-trafficking allegations

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 48-year-old Malaysian man suspected of being involved in organ trafficking has been remanded seven days for further investigations.

Assistant Registrar Mosidi Husseini granted the order after investigating officer ASP Nor Elyanis Mohd Yusoff applied for the remand at the Kuching Magistrate's Court in Sarawak on Friday (Aug 14).

The man turned himself in at the Kuching district police headquarters on Thursday, following a report by British-based newspaper The Sun which claimed that he was involved in selling kidneys on Facebook.

The case is being investigated under Section 15 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act.

The Sun reported on Aug 8 that the man was allegedly involved in organ trafficking by luring poverty-stricken victims from around the world to sell their organs and his fees include bribes for a clinic in Manila, the Philippines, to perform the operation.

He was met by the paper's undercover reporters at a hotel in Kuching, after they posed as kidney buyers for a relative in Britain who needed a transplant.

The Sun said the man initially charged a fee of £55,000 (S$98,500) for supplying the kidney and an additional £65,000 for payment to the clinic but eventually dropped the total fee to £85,000.

The paper claimed that the man boasted to them that he had masterminded 45 illegal kidney sales and more than 100 potential kidney sellers worldwide, sourced through his Facebook page.

According to The Sun, the man had allegedly been involved in the illegal trade since 2010.