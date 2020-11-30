Man in Malaysia kills step-grandson in anger after attempt to rape stepchild thwarted

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - In a fit of rage, a man allegedly killed his four-year-old step-grandson after his attempts to rape his stepchild failed at an apartment in Setapak here.

The gruesome incident on Sunday morning (Nov 29) started after the 42-year-old Nigerian suspect attempted to rape his stepchild but was stopped by his wife and children.

"The stepchild was asleep at the time and his wife and children tried to stop him. In a rage, he hit and slammed all of them in the house," said Kuala Lumpur CID chief Senior Asst Comm Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid.

"The wife and children tried to run out to save themselves and called for help. Seeing them screaming for help, the suspect picked up his step-grandson, who was in a weakened state, and threw him out of the window of the main room," he added.

The suspect then jumped out from the same floor but survived the fall.

He was caught by residents and the security guards before being handed over to the police.

Police were notified of the incident at around 8am Sunday.

Investigations showed that the man was living with his 49-year-old Malaysian wife and their child, four stepchildren and the step-grandson.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, said she had woken up to frantic screams of help from a woman.

“I heard a loud noise and shouts and then the wife screaming for help.

“My husband went out to see what the problem was and to help but when we saw the man outside the door looking back at us, we went back inside.

“I’ve seen the little boy before. This is such a shock, ” she said.

The neighbour said she had not heard the family fighting before, adding that they were cordial when they interacted with her.

Another neighbour, who also asked not to be named, showed reporters the blood spatter on the staircase outside the apartment unit, said to be from injuries suffered by family members as they fled.

Trails of bloodstains were seen from the third floor all the way down to the ground floor of the stairway.

Outside, the mood was grim as police and forensic officers processed the crime scene.

Other residents continued to express their shock and sorrow, with many saying that they knew the family and lamenting the loss of such a young child.

Supt Rajab Ahad said the man had been arrested and would be remanded today while the survivors had been sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment.

He also urged all witnesses to come forward.

The case has been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.