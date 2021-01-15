Malaysian man apologises for making 11 speed bumps near his home

BESUT (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A man who illegally installed 11 asphalt speed bumps on the street next to his house in Kampung Padang Luas, Jertih here, has apologised for his action.

Mr Nor Muhamad Roslam Harun, 40, admitted his mistake in building so many speed bumps on a 40m stretch and causing a hassle to other residents.

"Police officers came to see me on Wednesday morning and asked me to remove all the speed bumps that I had installed.

"So I hired a bulldozer operator to remove all the speed bumps on the street, including the two original ones, " he told Bernama.

The case went viral on social media a few days ago after a man uploaded a picture of the "new speed bumps" on the street leading to his house, which he claimed to have been installed by his neighbour.

Mr Nor Muhamad Roslam said he installed the speed bumps because he was often disturbed by the noise of passing vehicles.

"The noise from cars and motorcycles disrupts my sleep. I'm so stressed out and I also have other health issues.

"Actually, I wanted to make speed 'humps', but the asphalt hardened so quickly before they could be flattened, causing them to become bumps.

"This made the road inaccessible to all cars except four-wheel drives, " he said.

Mr Nor Muhamad revealed that he spent RM1,080 (S$355) of his Employees Provident Fund i-Sinar money to install the speed bumps.

