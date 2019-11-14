Malaysian man accused of stabbing pregnant wife cries as charge is read out

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The 38-year-old man who made news last Friday for stabbing his heavily-pregnant wife has been charged with the offence at the Sessions Court on Thursday (Nov 14).

Zulkifli Taib cried as the charge was read to him in front of Sessions Court judge Mahyon Talib. No plea was recorded from the assistant audio engineer.

Clad in a grey polo shirt and blue jeans, the accused continued crying throughout the proceedings.

According to the charge sheet, Zulkifli voluntarily caused hurt to his 35-year-old wife with a folding knife, resulting in her suffering from splenic hematoma.

He is said to have committed the offence on Nov 8 at about 9am in Putrajaya.

Zulkifli was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of not more than 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or with any two of such punishments, upon conviction.

He can also be punished under Section 326A of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment for a term which may extend to twice of the maximum term for which he would have been liable on conviction for that offence under the relevant section, notwithstanding any other punishment provided for that offence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri asked for the court's permission to admit Zulkifli to a mental hospital for observation.

DPP Nurliyana said the accused already had an appointment at Putrajaya Health Clinic on Dec 6 as there was suspicion on the state of his mind.

Judge Mahyon ordered Zulkifli to be admitted to Hospital Bahagia for a month for observation. She also set Dec 13 for case mention and for the psychiatric report to be submitted to the court.

Zulkifli was unrepresented.

The atmosphere at court was sombre as the accused's parents and other family members spoke to him after the proceedings, before he was taken away by the police.

His mother was seen crying uncontrollably as she was talking to him.

The media reported on the case, stating that a 37-week pregnant woman had driven herself to Putrajaya Hospital on Nov 8 to seek treatment after being stabbed by her husband.

The woman, a teacher, successfully gave birth through surgery on the same day.