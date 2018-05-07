Malaysian lorry hit 15 cars after refusing to stop for police check, shots fired at its tyres

SUBANG JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A lorry driver has been arrested after hitting 15 vehicles in a Petaling Jaya suburb while trying to evade a police check, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.

In the Monday (May 7) afternoon incident, policemen in Batu 9 Cheras town attempted to stop the overloaded truck that had a political party flag on it.

The lorry refused to stop and led police on a chase from Kajang all the way to USJ1 in Subang Jaya.

Two police cars and two motorcycle patrol units tried to stop the lorry by shooting out its tyres.

When the lorry finally came to a halt, members of the public pulled the driver out of the truck and assaulted him.

Police at the scene managed to take the man into custody.

When contacted, senior Selangor policeman Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said police have classified the case as attempted murder under a section of the Penal Code.