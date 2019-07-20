Malaysian lorry driver jailed over crash that killed S'pore family

PORT DICKSON • A 55-year-old Malaysian lorry driver was sentenced to five years' jail for reckless driving and causing the deaths of four members of a Singaporean family in January last year in Port Dickson town.

Magistrate Siti Khairiah Abdul Razak also ordered P. Mani to pay a RM40,000 (S$13,200) fine or face four years in jail in default.

The accused was charged with causing the deaths of Mr Rosli Samad, 53, Ms Maimunah Sapari, 50, and their two children, Nur Amalina, 20, and Dayana Sarah, 17, at the Jalan Sepang-Lukut traffic light junction in the Negeri Sembilan town at 2.30pm on Jan 3 last year. He had pleaded not guilty in March last year.

Justice Siti Khairiah ordered that he be jailed for five years and fined RM10,000 or 12 months' jail in default for each offence. However, the jail sentences are to run concurrently.

Mani was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides a jail sentence of between two and 10 years and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM20,000 for each charge.

Based on the facts of the case, the family were on their way to Port Dickson for a holiday and passing through Lukut when tragedy struck.

They were waiting at the traffic light junction when a runaway lorry coming from the direction of Sepang crushed their multi-purpose vehicle. A crane had to be used to lift the lorry from the crushed MPV.

The judge also ordered Mani's driving licence to be suspended for three years. The defence will be appealing against the decision.

