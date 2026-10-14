Malaysian links identified in Laos airport drug seizure probe, say Malaysian police

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Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said investigators had recorded statements of a Malaysian national suspected of acting as a broker to arrange the rental of the aircraft involved.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police have identified a syndicate and several individuals in the country believed to be linked to a 52kg drug seizure at Luang Prabang International Airport in Laos, involving a Malaysian pilot.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Hussein Omar Khan said investigators had recorded statements of several people, including a Malaysian national suspected of acting as a broker to arrange the rental of the aircraft involved.

“The individual disclosed that the aircraft had been rented by a 54-year-old Filipino man, identified as a former pilot with a drug-related criminal record in the Philippines.

“Investigations also revealed that a 51-year-old Filipino woman was believed to be involved in the syndicate and to have acted as its coordinator,” he said in a statement.

Hussein said the case was being investigated under Section 34 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 39B of the same Act, relating to acts committed in Malaysia to facilitate drug trafficking overseas.

He said the NCID was also working with Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Philippines Drug Enforcement Agency to obtain further information and assist Malaysian investigators.

The department remains committed to combating drug-related crimes to protect current and future generations, he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK