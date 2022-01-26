Malaysian leader discusses Myanmar with Cambodian PM

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday emphasised the urgent need for cessation of violence against civilians and release of political prisoners in Myanmar during a call with Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, the current chair of Asean.

Datuk Seri Ismail reiterated Asean's call for a dialogue involving all parties concerned in Myanmar, nearly a year after a coup led to unrest and mass arrests of political leaders, including state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The video conference, at Mr Hun Sen's request, follows his controversial visit to Myanmar on Jan 7 and 8. He was the first foreign leader to visit the country since the junta seized power.

Critics have expressed concern that Mr Hun Sen's visit could be construed as legitimising the junta's rule, due to Cambodia's position as Asean chair this year.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday that Mr Ismail emphasised Asean's positions on Myanmar, including the decision to invite a non-political representative from the country to high-level Asean meetings.

Under Brunei's leadership last year, Asean barred Myanmar's junta leaders from attending the high-level meetings due to its failure to fulfil Asean's Five-Point Consensus on the post-coup situation. The blueprint calls for a halt to violence, inclusive dialogue, and the appointment of an Asean special envoy who would visit Myanmar to meet all parties concerned and facilitate dialogue, as well as the provision of humanitarian aid.

The key points - reached between Asean leaders and the junta last April - have not been fulfilled, with political leaders and activists still in prison and continued reports of violence against civilians.

Mr Ismail also called for humanitarian aid to continue through the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management.

Mr Hun Sen also had calls with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo to brief them on the Myanmar situation.

He has defended his trip, saying it was made to "plant trees" and not "cut them down". Cambodia, he has said, has pushed to engage Myanmar's junta leaders instead of isolating them.

Mr Hun Sen's visit drew a public rebuke from Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, who criticised his unilateral decision to visit Myanmar without consulting other Asean leaders.

Mr Hun Sen labelled Datuk Seri Saifuddin as "arrogant and impolite" during his call with Mr Widodo last week.

Reports say over 1,400 protesters in Myanmar have been killed by security forces, and more than 8,000 people detained.