Malaysian lawyers protest against treatment of senior judge

Hundreds of Malaysian lawyers yesterday gathered in the nation's capital Kuala Lumpur to demand judicial independence as they protested against the authorities' treatment of a senior judge who had convicted former prime minister Najib Razak.

The protest organised by the Malaysian Bar saw more than 300 lawyers meeting at Padang Merbok, but a planned march to Parliament building was thwarted as hundreds of police officers blocked all pathways out of the public field, effectively forcing the gathering to be confined.

The protest ended peacefully at around 11.30am, after Malaysian Bar president Karen Cheah urged participants not to attempt defying police orders.

The lawyers were protesting against a probe by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into Justice Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, a Court of Appeal judge.

As a High Court judge in 2020, he convicted Najib of corruption relating to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal. Najib is appealing against his conviction at the Federal Court, Malaysia's highest court.

MACC launched its investigation into Justice Nazlan in April following claims by fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin that the former had RM1 million (S$315,000) in unexplained funds in his bank account.

The judge said the accusations were baseless.

The probe has stirred debate about MACC's powers in investigating sitting judges.

Critics have charged that the investigation was an attempt to discredit Justice Nazlan, who sentenced Najib to 12 years' imprisonment and also convicted another former Umno minister, Isa Samad, of corruption in 2021.

MACC's investigation comes months before Najib is due to have his final appeal heard at the Federal Court, after the Court of Appeal last year upheld his conviction by Justice Nazlan.

Lawyers have argued that the probe into a sitting judge constituted a breach of judicial independence, and went against the tenet of separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary. MACC is a government agency.

Yesterday, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mas Ermieyati Samsudin received the Malaysian Bar's demands at Padang Merbok. The memorandum had four demands for the government: to uphold judicial independence, to preserve public confidence in the judicial system, condemn the actions of MACC; and legislative reforms to ensure alleged judicial misconducts can be investigated in a manner that preserves confidence in the judiciary.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said later that the government guaranteed judicial independence, without making any specific reference to the protest or Justice Nazlan.

"As someone with a background in law, I respect the doctrine of the separation of powers (between the executive, legislative, and the judiciary). Therefore, I do not want a conflict between the executive body and the judiciary as occurred in the past to repeat again," the Premier was reported by The Edge as saying during an event to mark the Universiti Malaya law faculty's golden jubilee.