Malaysian lawmakers may face steep fines if they haven't declared assets

PETALING JAYA • Malaysian lawmakers who have yet to declare their assets to the Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament could face a higher fine for not doing so.

This is following plans by the Parliament Standing Orders Committee to amend and increase the fine from the current RM1,000 (S$336) to a higher quantum, which some sources say could be a hundredfold increase to a whopping RM100,000.

At present, Members of Parliament who are in contempt of Parliament can also be ejected or suspended from the House for up to six months, apart from the monetary punishment.

Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof confirmed the plans for a higher fine, adding that the committee is in the midst of finalising the quantum. "No amount has been determined yet. The committee will do more studies on the matter and it (quantum) will be fixed after that," Mr Mohamad Ariff told The Star on Friday.

It is understood that the study will not only look into the quantum of the fine but also various aspects, including other punishments should lawmakers go against the standing orders.

A source said the current fine of RM1,000 is seen as a "joke" by lawmakers owing to its paltry sum.

"The intention of increasing the fine is to bring dignity back to Parliament. It is now a joke as respect is not there," the source added.

Lawmakers in the Lower House were given a deadline of Dec 5 last year to declare their assets.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Liew Vui Keong then said that only 160 out of the 222 lawmakers had declared their assets despite the December deadline.

This includes all 139 MPs from the Pakatan Harapan ruling coalition.

However, a check of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission website showed that only 135 lawmakers had declared their assets.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK