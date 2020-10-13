Malaysian King treats journalists waiting outside palace to burgers

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian King treated journalists who were camped outside the palace on Tuesday morning (Oct 13) to some burgers.

Scores of journalists were waiting in front of the palace gates from as early as 8am, waiting for opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to arrive for a meeting with Sultan Abdulllah Ri'ayatuddin.

The packs of McDonald's treats were presented to the media by the King's senior private secretary, Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim, outside the palace gates.

On Instagram, the palace mentioned that the King is quite concerned about the role of the media in presenting verified news to the public.

Datuk Seri Anwar, who claims he has the support of the majority of the MPs in Parliament to form the next government, spent about an hour at the palace.

He had arrived in a black luxury car at about 10.25am and left the palace at 11.30am. It is believed that his audience with the King lasted about 30 minutes.

Mr Anwar, 73, who was seated at the back seat, waved to members of the press as he was leaving.

A group of supporters wearing the Otai Reformis T-shirts were also present, and shouted in support of Mr Anwar.

Police were present to keep the peace. Using loudhailers, the police reminded everyone present at the palace gates to maintain physical distancing and to wear face masks.