Malaysian King to meet royal rulers this weekend over PM's proposals, calls for calm

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's royal rulers will hold a special meeting this weekend to discuss proposals made by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday, the palace said on Saturday (Oct 24).

"Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah will hold a meeting with the Malay rulers at Istana Negara as soon as possible to discuss and refine the suggestions proposed by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin," palace comptroller Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement.

While the statement did not explicitly mention a state of emergency, it is believed that this is what will be discussed.

Sultan Abdullah had granted an audience with Tan Sri Muhyiddin at the royal palace in Kuantan, Pahang at 5pm on Friday for about one hour and a half, said the statement.

It added that the King "very much understands the need for continuity in the country's administration to battle the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic" and that he is also aware of the "restlessness and anger faced by citizens".

The King urged citizens to stay calm and not panic.

"All citizens are advised not to make any speculations as this could cause confusion and unrest, as well as threaten the peace of our beloved country."

Malaysia was thrown into political turmoil on Friday after Prime Minister Muhyiddin met the King to discuss imposing emergency measures.

The constitutional monarch's consent is needed to invoke emergency powers.

Mr Muhyiddin chaired a special Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya on Friday morning to decide on the emergency measures.

An "economic emergency" was being mooted to ensure that government spending to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen total cases doubling this month alone, is not jeopardised by an increasingly unstable political atmosphere.

Mr Muhyiddin is facing the possibility of a no-confidence vote and failing to pass the national budget when Parliament convenes on Nov 6, if he does not have majority support.

An emergency declaration could suspend Parliament which would pre-empt any attempts at undermining his Perikatan Nasional government.