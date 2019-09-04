Malaysian King shows down-to-earth side as he enjoys casual meal at nasi lemak restaurant

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin has shown his down-to-earth side once again after he was seen having a meal at a restaurant.

The Istana Negara official Instagram page shows Sultan Abdullah enjoying a meal at the Nasi Lemak Royale Kedah Putrajaya restaurant.

The post stated that Sultan Abdullah was at the restaurant after a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at the Melawati Istana in Putrajaya on Wednesday (Sept 4).

Istana Negara also posted three pictures from the King's visit to the restaurant.

In one of the pictures, he is seen having a conversation with two other people seated at the same table. In the other two, he is seen interacting with customers at the restaurant.

This is not the first time Sultan Abdullah has eaten at a restaurant just like anybody else.

Previously, he was seen visiting a KFC outlet in Temerloh, Pahang, queuing up for the chicken just like any other customer.

He has also shown his caring side when he stopped his motorcade at least on two occasions to check on accident victims.