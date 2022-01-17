Malaysian kids aged 5-11 to start getting jabs from end-Jan

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia will start vaccinating children aged between five and 11 from the end of this month, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said, as the country prepares to transition from the pandemic phase to the endemic phase of Covid-19.

"In terms of preparing for us to enter the endemic era, we already have powerful tools in the form of vaccines. Malaysia is among the leading nations in administering the booster jabs," he said in his 2022 New Year message for his ministry.

The Health Ministry on Jan 6 said Malaysia has granted conditional approval for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to 11.

Mr Khairy had previously said that Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine was the only one indicated for children in that age group. He also noted that the government would acquire treatment options for Covid-19 that could be used to bring the country towards endemicity.

More and more countries have started vaccinating children because they are seen as unwitting transmitters of the virus to high-risk people, experts have said.

Indonesia started inoculating primary school pupils aged six to 11 on Dec 14 last year, while Singapore started vaccinating children aged five to 11 on Dec 27.

According to Malaysia's data aggregator CovidNow, children aged five to 11 made up about 10 per cent of the country's Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, compared with 3 per cent to 6 per cent among children in other age groups.

Mr Khairy said that just because the Omicron variant is milder and less deadly, it does not mean that people should try to contract Covid-19 to supposedly achieve herd immunity or refuse the vaccine. He said each individual's response to the virus can vary wildly.

"We don't know how the effects of the virus will be on a patient, whether he is vaccinated or not, or how the 'long Covid' syndrome is going to be. There's still no scientific proof to say that getting infected with the Omicron variant will give us herd immunity.

"We know Omicron is milder, thank God, but it doesn't mean we should go out there and get infected," he said.

Mr Khairy was responding to a question about a virologist's statement that Omicron's high transmissibility yet milder symptoms and lower mortality rate could help build herd immunity in societies. Professor Gert van Zyl at the department of medical virology of Stellenbosch University in South Africa told Anadolu Agency that due to its high transmissibility, Omicron could help build herd immunity as it has been observed in people who have recovered from the coronavirus, as well as those who have been vaccinated.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK