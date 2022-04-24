Malaysian judge who convicted Najib under probe over 'unexplained' funds

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysian Court of Appeal judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is being investigated over allegations of unexplained money in his bank account.

Confirming this, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Azam Baki said an investigation had been opened after reports were made.

"Yes, we have started our investigation. The procedure is to investigate when a report has been officially lodged," he told The Star newspaper.

"We opened an investigation because there were reports lodged, not because claims were made on portals or social media."

Justice Mohd Nazlan was the judge who convicted former prime minister Najib Razak over the misappropriation of RM42 million (S$13 million) of funds from SRC International, which was a subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

However, Tan Sri Azam declined to reveal if his officers would be looking for documents or summoning individuals for questioning.

"The investigation is still in the early stage. My officers will decide during the course of investigation," he said.

An article dated April 20 and published by online news site Malaysia Today claimed that the judge is being investigated for an unexplained RM1 million in his bank account.

The article alleged that the money came in during the time he was the group general counsel and company secretary of Maybank.

Justice Mohd Nazlan made a police report against the news site last Thursday, denying the accusations which he said were malicious, baseless and aimed at tarnishing his credibility as a judge.

In a statement, the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia said a police report was made so that investigations could be carried out under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, and other related provisions.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK