Malaysian hospitals hit by Covid-19 among staff

Major Malaysian hospitals are facing coronavirus outbreaks among their staff as the number of active Covid-19 cases hit more than 15,000 yesterday.

The Klang general hospital and Serdang Hospital, in the country's richest and most populated state of Selangor, have suffered an outbreak among staff in recent weeks.

The Klang general hospital has seen over 50 staff infected with the virus, while Serdang Hospital has registered 29 cases.

Sungai Buloh Hospital, another key facility treating Covid-19 patients, reported 15 cases among its workers. Kuala Lumpur Hospital has registered 10 cases, according to the Health Ministry yesterday.

The hospitals serve a densely populated urban area totalling over seven million people, encompassing Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

The ministry confirmed yesterday that 1,359 coronavirus infections have been registered among healthcare workers since the third wave began in late September.

Yesterday, it reported 43 infections among healthcare workers.

Another 1,697 healthcare workers are under home surveillance order, which puts them on home quarantine for at least 10 days.

"This drastic spike is believed to be closely linked to the increase in community transmission. However, the cases in all the hospitals involved are still under control and health services are being provided as usual," the ministry said in its daily coronavirus update.

It also said a majority of the healthcare workers picked up the infection through community transmission and from other healthcare workers.

However, 23 per cent of all reported infections involving healthcare workers are still under investigation.

This comes as Malaysia's total active cases hit an all-time high.

The country recorded 1,683 new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of active cases to 15,140.

The Klang Valley areas of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, where the hospitals are located, recorded 889 new cases yesterday, more than half the national total.

Malaysia's total number of cases crossed the 90,000 mark yesterday. It has overtaken China, where the coronavirus outbreak was first reported about a year ago. The total in Malaysia stands at 90,816.

The government also announced yesterday that it was extending the conditional movement control order restrictions for Klang Valley and the state of Sabah to Dec 31.

Both areas had been under partial lockdowns since Oct 14.

Earlier this month, the government lifted travel restrictions, effectively allowing free movement, but some restrictions on the social sector and events remain.

Malaysia has so far recorded 432 deaths from the coronavirus.

No new deaths were recorded yesterday. There are 106 people receiving treatment in intensive care units, with around half of them in need of breathing assistance, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, a nurse from the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kelantan died from coronavirus-related complications, becoming the latest front-line casualty.

The ministry also revealed yesterday that nurses make up the largest group of healthcare workers to be infected with Covid-19.

A total of 690 nurses have been infected so far, along with 211 medical officers.