Malaysian High Court sets Jan 7 to hear 1MDB’s bid to freeze Rosmah’s assets

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The suit was originally filed against Rosmah as the first defendant and Singapore national Shabnam Naraindas Daswani as the second defendant.

KUALA LUMPUR – The High Court has fixed Jan 7, 2027 to hear the Mareva injunction application filed by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and 10 other companies against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Judicial Commissioner Muhammad Adam Edward Abdullah fixed the date during case management here on Sept 28.

The court would also deliver the decision on the application on the same day.

A Mareva injunction is a temporary court order that stops a defendant from moving or selling their assets before a legal case finishes.

Lawyers Sheena Stephanie Sebastian appeared for Rosmah, and Henna Nikita Sanghvi appeared for 1MDB during the proceedings.

The application is part of a lawsuit involving luxury goods worth more than USD$346million (S$442.40 million), allegedly using misappropriated funds from 1MDB.

The lawsuit was filed by 1MDB and the 10 companies, including five of its subsidiaries – 1MDB Energy Holdings, 1MDB Energy, 1MDB Energy (Langat), Global Diversified Investment Company and SRC International – on May 9, 2024.

The other plaintiffs are Affinity Equity International Partners, Alsen Chance Holdings, Blackrock Commodities (Global), Blackstone Asia Real Estate Partners and Brightstone Jewellery.

The plaintiffs are seeking an order requiring Rosmah to pay US$346mil or any other amount deemed appropriate by the court.

They are also seeking a declaration that the first to sixth plaintiffs are the lawful owners of the luxury goods allegedly in Rosmah’s possession.

The suit was originally filed against Rosmah as the first defendant and Singapore national Shabnam Naraindas Daswani as the second defendant.

However, in April 2025 , the plaintiffs withdrew the suit against Shabnam. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK