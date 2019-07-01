Malaysian High Court denies Najib's bid to skip trial and attend Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's High Court has denied former prime minister Najib Razak's request to skip a day in court to attend Parliament.

High Court judge Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali refused the request after hearing an application from Najib's lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, and the counter arguments from Attorney General Tommy Thomas who objected it.

Mr Shafee had applied for an adjournment after Najib's trial, involving the abuse of SRC International funds, resumed for the day at 9.45am on Monday (July 1).

He said his client needed time to attend Monday's Parliament sitting.

"My client has been charged and is on trial, but he also has a duty to attend Parliament.

"He is not asking to be absent for the entire three weeks this case has been fixed. All he is asking is a reasonable request to attend today's session and also another session when the Bill on lowering the eligible age of voters is tabled," he said.

Mr Thomas said there was no reason for the court to grant the request, as Najib could attend Parliament after 5pm.

The trial, which had been postponed after the last hearing on June 20, has entered its 30th day, with 40 prosecution witnesses called to the stand.