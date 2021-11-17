Malaysian Health Ministry concerned about rising infection rate

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) The Malaysian Health Ministry is concerned over the rising national Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt), which has led to an increase in infections.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said although main indicators such as average active cases, deaths and intensive care unit cases were on a downward trend in the 45th epidemiological week from Nov 7-13, the Rt - now at 1.05 - has been rising.

"The situation remains a concern as the increase in new cases and Rt value from the previous week indicate a higher potential for community transmission of Covid-19 infections and a higher risk of exposure to be infected by the virus.

"The community is urged to not be careless and to take active action by adopting preventive measures to ensure Covid-19 infections can be reduced immediately in Malaysia," he said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 16).

He said the 45th week also saw a rising trend of workplace and education clusters after recording a decline in the weeks before.

"Workplace clusters, which were previously on a declining trend since the 37th week, are now beginning to increase again, parallel to interstate movements and the full reopening of the economic sectors in Phase Four states of the National Recovery Plan," he said.

Of the 41 clusters logged during the 45th week, 24 were workplace clusters, 11 from educational institutions, three from the community, two from high-risk groups and one from a detention centre.