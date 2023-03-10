Malaysian grandmother of 10 pursues a bachelor’s degree at 64

Retirement is on the cards for many people in their sixties, but not for a Malaysian grandmother of 10.

At 64, Ms Ku Meriam Ku Hussain is happy to keep herself busy by pursuing a degree at the Centre of Management Studies in Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang, reported Malaysian news site Sinar Harian.

Ms Ku Meriam started her course in organisational management in 2020, a “very boring year” to her as she was not able to see her family due to Malaysia’s movement control order during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All her classes used to be online, but not anymore.

Now, she takes a 45-minute ride to campus, alongside her daughter Nurul Huda Sarkadi, who is studying Finance at the age of 38.

Ms Ku Meriam has six children, 10 grandchildren with another grandchild coming. The former religious studies teacher lost her husband to bowel cancer in 2013.

Her son, Mr Mohd Solehudin, had recently shared on Twitter a photo of her, with her school bag, just before she boarded a bus to school.