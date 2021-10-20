Malaysian graft buster held for stealing $8m in cash under probe for drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer being detained for the alleged theft of US$6 million (S$8 million) cash held as evidence is now under investigation for drug trafficking.

The federal police's Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Razarudin Husain said the suspect is being held under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

"We believe he has been involved in drug trafficking for about a year.

"The suspect is being held under the Act for 60 days, but we will not take that long to investigate," he said when contacted on Wednesday (Oct 20).

"Once the investigation is completed, we will send the case file to the Home Ministry's Legal Division for further action," he added.

The suspect was initially detained for possessing Erimin 5 pills and because his urine test came back positive for drug abuse, after MACC lodged a report, Datuk Razarudin said.

"We also detained two addicts who were in possession of drugs. They are our witnesses," he said.

The MACC suspect was arrested on Sept 21 by the police for possessing drugs, a firearm and bullets.

The drugs were reportedly discovered in his office.

He is one of the three MACC officers detained by graft busters in connection with the loss of items stored as case evidence involving US$6 million in cash.

The MACC said in a statement last month that three of its officers had been detained to assist investigations into allegations of abuse of power and misconduct in a case involving a "former senior government servant who had been discharged but not acquitted by the court".

The officers were being probed over the alleged misappropriation of US$6 million seized from former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation chief Hasanah Abdul Hamid.

In April, Datuk Hasanah was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal by the High Court for criminal breach of trust involving RM50.4 million (S$16.3 million) of government funds. The case was withdrawn following a new development.

The MACC statement came on the heels of reports that Ms Hasanah had attempted to reclaim the seized money held by investigators, but found part of it missing and replaced with counterfeit notes.

The Attorney-General's Chambers has reportedly received the investigation paper on the case involving the alleged theft of over US$6 million.

"The prosecution division will study the matter closely and determine if the case will be charged, or an order issued to investigate the case further," it said.