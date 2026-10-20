Malaysian government working to ensure its students’ safety amid unrest in France

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Malaysian Higher Education Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said the Foreign Ministry will assist affected citizens should the situation deteriorate.

KUCHING – Malaysia’s Higher Education Ministry is working with the Foreign Ministry to ensure the safety of Malaysian students in France amid ongoing protests across the country.

Higher Education Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said his ministry was monitoring the situation closely, adding that Malaysians in France, including students, have been advised to stay away from areas experiencing unrest.

“For now, they are mainly affected in terms of their movement. In terms of safety, we have not received any reports of students being hurt,” he told reporters after presenting a certificate of full university status to i-CATS University College at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly on Oct 20 .

Zambry said the foreign ministry will coordinate measures to assist affected Malaysians should the situation deteriorate.

He said this may include evacuating them to a safe location, such as the Malaysian embassy.

When asked if the students would be instructed to return home, he said it depended on the situation.

“What is important is to ensure that they do not remain in areas affected by the protests,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK