Malaysian govt studying feasibility of mandatory WhatsApp identity verification to curb online scams

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The proposal is being studied following an increase in cases involving the misuse of WhatsApp by scammers.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Communications Ministry is studying the feasibility of requiring messaging platform WhatsApp to verify the identities and telephone numbers linked to each account to curb online scams.

Its minister Fahmi Fadzil said the proposal was being studied following an increase in cases involving the misuse of the application by scammers and that this is also in line with discussions among International Telecommunication Union member countries.

“The Communications Ministry is studying the feasibility of requiring WhatsApp to verify the telephone numbers linked to its accounts. At present, WhatsApp does not impose any account verification requirement,” he said at a press conference on the Senior Citizens’ Safety System Pilot Project at Razak Mansion on Nov 15.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Fadlun Mak Ujud.

Commenting on the recent arrest of 61 suspects by police for impersonating Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) personnel in scam cases, Fahmi said all those involved would be charged in court if they were found to have violated the law.

Fahmi said that although MCMC had previously implemented technical changes to block spoofing calls, scam syndicates had now switched to new tactics, including using the WhatsApp application and offering loans for online gambling.

He said MCMC and the Communications Ministry never calls anyone about outstanding telephone bills or enforcement matters, as billing matters are the responsibility of telecommunications companies.

He advised the public to immediately end suspicious calls and lodge reports with the police or MCMC, or contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997, which operates as a one-stop centre for rapid coordination in tackling online financial fraud.

On the Senior Citizens’ Safety System Pilot Project, Fahmi said the Communications Ministry is working with the Federal Territories Department and Kuala Lumpur City Hall to implement the initiative for senior citizens living alone at Razak Mansion.

He said the initial phase of the initiative would target the installation of monitoring technology in about 25 to 50 residential units at the housing complex, after which the government would assess its cost and effectiveness before considering expanding it to other locations with similar needs. BERNAMA