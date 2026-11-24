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Malaysian govt did not leak minutes of Pardons Board meeting on Najib: Anwar

Jailed former prime minister of Malaysia Najib Razak arriving for a court hearing at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Nov 10.

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian government was not responsible for the leak of the minutes of the Pardons Board meeting on Najib Razak, said the country’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said neither the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department nor the Attorney-General’s Chambers circulated the minutes.

He said the Home Ministry should investigate how the document came to be circulated prematurely and identify those responsible.

“Do not make accusations that the government circulated it. That did not happen. It is not true.

“What happened was that the Attorney-General decided to prepare the response for the court case. That is all,” he told the Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives) on Nov 24.

Anwar said that the move to declassify documents was prompted by a court application, which required the Attorney-General to follow the necessary procedures in preparing a response.

He added that only the decision of the board had been requested, not the minutes of its meeting.

“If the minutes are requested, it is up to the Attorney-General and the court to determine whether they can be declassified in that particular case,” he said.

Anwar acknowledged the need to preserve the confidentiality of classified documents but questioned why the matter had been blown out of proportion.

“We are the ones talking about freedom and transparency, so what is the problem?

“Yes, there is the issue of confidentiality, but what is the substantive problem that warrants making this such a big issue?” he said.

In a supplementary question, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari , a lawmaker, asked about the circumstances surrounding the circulation of the document online.

Ahmad Fadhli said that while Section 2C of the Official Secrets Act 1972 empowered ministers and relevant officers to declassify documents, the law did not make declassification mandatory simply because a matter was challenged in court.

He also asked why the document had first been made public by a third party rather than through official government channels, raising concerns over whether confidentiality within the Cabinet had been compromised. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK