Malaysian govt allows Cabinet minister to walk away despite breaking quarantine

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian government is allowing a Cabinet minister to walk away without being punished for flouting mandatory quarantine procedures after returning from a trip to Turkey in July.

The Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) has decided that "No Further Action" (NFA) will be taken against Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for breaking the home quarantine rule, police said on Wednesday (Oct 21).

"We have been instructed to inform about the outcome of the case. The instructions are to NFA the case due to the fact that the minister was not handed the 14B form to undergo quarantine," said Commissioner Huzir Mohamed head of the criminal investigation department at Malaysian police headquarters.

He said the decision was made as no "concrete statement" was given that could be used to charge the minister.

When asked if the Health Ministry did not issue the form to the minister, Datuk Huzir said, "Yes".

The police had submitted their investigation papers to the AGC last month, after having recorded the statements of more than 10 people in connection with the case.

Datuk Khairuddin's violation of the mandatory 14-day quarantine came to light when it was raised in Parliament on Aug 18 by an opposition MP.

He had returned from what he described as a "semi-working trip" to that country, which included members of his family, on July 7.

After the issue was brought to light, the Health Ministry said it had slapped Mr Khairuddin with a RM1,000 (S$330) fine on Aug 7 for breaching the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

Mr Khairuddin has said that he would forgo his salary from May to August as an act of remorse for violating the 14-day quarantine ruling.

In a statement, where he apologised to all Malaysians, he said he would donate the money to the national Covid-19 fund under the Health Ministry.

However, many Malaysians still insisted he should resign, noting that members of the public found guilty of the same breach were jailed and slapped with heftier fines.

The MP is one of 18 federal lawmakers is from Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), a staunch supporter of the government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin who has a thin majority in Parliament.