Malaysian government to tighten laws governing childcare centres: DPM Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian government will tighten laws in the management and running of childcare centres as there are currently loopholes in them, said Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She made the comment on Saturday (July 21) when asked about the death of 10-month-old baby Naufal Amsyar Nabil Fikri, who was believed to have fallen from a crib at his babysitter's house in Tangkak, Johor.

Naufal Amsyar passed away on Saturday morning, four days after being hospitalised at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF).

"I feel very sad that such a tragedy has occurred again. I have asked my ministry to get details on the case and also what we can do to prevent such cases from happening in the future," said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister, also said that her ministry has held several discussions with the Attorney General's Chamber on tightening existing laws governing childcare centres.

"He (Attorney General Tommy Thomas) has said that there are gaps in existing laws and loopholes must be plugged," she added.

The Pandan MP also said that her ministry will be raising the matter in Parliament.

Naufal Amsyar's death comes just a few weeks after the nation was shook with the passing of five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi Naeif, who was found dead on July 3 in his babysitter's refrigerator at a house in Batu Caves.

On Tuesday (July 17), Naufal Amsyar, who was looked after by a 35-year-old female babysitter in Tangkak, was hospitalised after a seizure.

Early checks found that there were old and new bruises on the baby's left forehead, haemorrhaging in the eyes and a fractured skull.

Police arrested the babysitter on Thursday to assist in investigations.