Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysian government suspends Zetrix, MyEG as collection agents over unpaid RM314 million revenue

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Zetrix and MyEG will have their services as collection agents for the Malaysian Road Transport Department suspended from Oct 5.

Zetrix and MyEG will have their services as collection agents for the Malaysian Road Transport Department suspended from Oct 5.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

  • The Malaysian government suspended MyEG and Zetrix as collection agents due to RM314 million in unpaid revenue from May to September 2026.
  • Transport Minister Anthony Loke clarified arrears began recently, not over three years, and previous delays were usually resolved quickly.
  • Efforts to recover funds included 35 reminders, deadlines, and four meetings involving the Transport and Finance Ministries.

AI generated

PUTRAJAYA – Services provided by MyEG and Zetrix as collection agents for the Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ) have been suspended effective Oct 5 over RM314 million (S$98.1 million) in unremitted government revenues.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the outstanding arrears accumulated between May 19 and Sept 30 2026, involving revenue collections that were not transferred to the Transport Ministry Accounting Office’s Main Collection Account.

Loke also refuted claims that the ministry and JPJ had failed to act over a three-year period.

“The three-year figure is inaccurate. The outstanding arrears began accumulating in May of this year, a period of just a few months, not three years,” Loke told a press conference at the ministry on Oct 5.

“While there had been occasional arrears in the past, the parties involved would typically settle them after receiving reminder notices,” he added.

Since May, Loke said the ministry and JPJ took several steps to recover the funds, including issuing 35 reminder notices, setting settlement deadlines, and holding four engagement sessions with stakeholders, including the Finance Ministry. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Troubled UMNO-linked firm Zetrix owes Malaysian government over $63 million in collections: Source
‘Blessing in disguise’: Malaysia's Transport Minister Loke sees silver lining despite setbacks for his DAP
See more on

Malaysia

Politics and government

Malaysian politics

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.