Malaysian government suspends Zetrix, MyEG as collection agents over unpaid RM314 million revenue

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Zetrix and MyEG will have their services as collection agents for the Malaysian Road Transport Department suspended from Oct 5.

PUTRAJAYA – Services provided by MyEG and Zetrix as collection agents for the Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ) have been suspended effective Oct 5 over RM314 million (S$98.1 million) in unremitted government revenues.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the outstanding arrears accumulated between May 19 and Sept 30 2026 , involving revenue collections that were not transferred to the Transport Ministry Accounting Office’s Main Collection Account.

Loke also refuted claims that the ministry and JPJ had failed to act over a three-year period.

“The three-year figure is inaccurate. The outstanding arrears began accumulating in May of this year, a period of just a few months, not three years,” Loke told a press conference at the ministry on Oct 5 .

“While there had been occasional arrears in the past, the parties involved would typically settle them after receiving reminder notices,” he added.

Since May, Loke said the ministry and JPJ took several steps to recover the funds, including issuing 35 reminder notices, setting settlement deadlines, and holding four engagement sessions with stakeholders, including the Finance Ministry. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK