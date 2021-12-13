Malaysian government draws flak after paltry fine for crowded event

Malaysia's government has again been accused of double standards in enforcing Covid-19 curbs, after an event it organised flouted safety protocols but attracted only a fine of RM1,000 (S$325).

The four-day event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre was launched by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Thursday and marked his government's achievements in its first 100 days.

Chief Secretary to the government Zuki Ali said over 100,000 people attended the gathering.

Critics from across the political divide as well as civil society compared the penalty with the fines of up to RM20,000 levied during last month's Melaka state polls where physical campaigning was barred, and the millions imposed on illegal parties in the capital so far.

"Is pushing up the number of Covid-19 cases part of the KPI (key performance index) for the next 100 days?" Malaysian Medical Association president Koh Kar Chai asked.

Opposition stalwart Lim Kit Siang pilloried the "chicken-feed" fine which he said "highlights the total lack of seriousness" of the government in fighting the pandemic.

Infection levels have generally stayed above 4,000 cases daily for the past seven months. Yesterday, new cases dipped to 3,490, the first time they have fallen below 4,000 since May.

"And yet, Ismail Sabri could give a score of 90 per cent for the Cabinet's 100-day performance, making Malaysia the new target of world jokes and humiliation," said Mr Lim, who is MP for Iskandar Puteri.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has criticised the unit in the Prime Minister's Department that organised the event, noting that the "congested situation, lack of physical distancing and poor crowd control increased the risk of Covid-19 spreading".

He pointed out in a statement on Friday that his ministry no longer had the power to issue fines exceeding RM1,000 each. This was due to the revocation of emergency ordinances in Parliament just the day before the event. The state of emergency was imposed from January to August by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, police raided a Kuala Lumpur nightclub on Thursday night and issued a total of RM245,000 in fines, including a RM25,000 fine on the owner of the premises.

An aide to the health minister responded to queries on that penalty, saying "enforcement action and compounds issued are by police. You may check with them".

In a live appearance on national television last night to address the growing controversy, Mr Khairy announced plans to increase maximum fines under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act to RM10,000 each for individuals, and a whopping RM2 million for organisations.

"Our (government's) credibility has been eroded. I'm aware the public is angry... we apologise for what happened and the government will learn. Don't let our mistake cause you to stop observing SOPs," Mr Khairy said, referring to standard operating procedures.

Even members of Mr Ismail's Cabinet had fumed over the government's inconsistent measures.

"There was no physical distancing at all as people packed the hall," said Human Resources Minister Saravanan Murugan on Thursday. "If this event can take place, surely Thaipusam will also take place." Rituals for the Hindu festival in January were earlier barred due to fears of the Omicron variant, but will now be allowed to proceed.