Malaysian girl, 15, dies in freak playground accident after getting head caught in swing

A 15-year-old girl died in a freak playground accident in Kepong, Malaysia on Saturday (Nov 24).

She was sitting on a swing for disabled and wheelchair users at a park when her head became trapped in the structure, reported Malaysian publication The Sun. It is understood that she was at the park with her relatives.

Businessman Azman Manan, 40, told Malay tabloid Harian Metro that the girl received cardiopulmonary resuscitation from a passer-by and started breathing again. She was lying on the swing's platform and was covered in a lot of blood.

She was not moved by passers-by because she seemed to have broken bones in her neck, he added. He also put a pillow under her head.

Sentul district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said they received information on the incident at 6.30pm on Saturday, The New Straits Times reported.

AC Shanmugamoorthy said in a statement on Sunday: "The victim was said to have been on the swing before her head was suddenly caught at the swing's steel bar.

"This caused bleeding to her nose and ears. Passers-by managed to help free her from the steel bar."

The teenager was taken to Selayang Hospital for further treatment.

However, she died in the hospital at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Police investigations are ongoing and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death, said AC Shanmugamoorthy.