Malaysian fugitive 'will not surrender'

KUALA LUMPUR • A Malaysian financier wanted for his role in the multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB has said he does not expect to get a fair hearing anywhere and will not present himself to any country where his guilt has been predetermined.

Mr Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, has been identified by investigators in Malaysia and the United States as a key figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

The US Department of Justice says over US$4.5 billion (S$6.2 billion) was misappropriated from the fund, with some of the money used to buy a private jet, a superyacht, Picasso paintings, jewellery and real estate.

Malaysia has issued an arrest warrant for Mr Low, whose whereabouts are unknown. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Low was responding to a Wall Street Journal story yesterday that cited unnamed Malaysian officials saying they believed Mr Low was being harboured in mainland China.

The Wall Street Journal, in a statement last night, defended its reporting, saying it has a "longstanding tradition of tough, ethical and fair journalism".

REUTERS