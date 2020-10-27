Malaysian fugitive who escaped from anti-graft agency by climbing a fence is arrested

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A fugitive who escaped from the headquarters of Malaysia's anti-corruption agency by clambering over a fence with help from his bodyguards was arrested early Tuesday (Oct 27) morning.

Commissioner Huzir Mohamed, director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Malaysian (CID) police headquarters, told The Star that Alvin Goh Leong Yeong was arrested following a manhunt after his Oct 11 escape.

The 32-year-old had been taken to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that day from the courts.

He clambered over a side fence with help from two of his bodyguards and escaped in a small car that was waiting for him outside, previous reports said.

"He was arrested along with a woman outside of the Klang Valley by Bukit Aman CID personnel," Datuk Huzir said. "We managed to track him down, and the operation was conducted early Tuesday morning."

Mr Huzir said the suspect was wanted for three online gambling cases in Cheras, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur.

"We believe he is behind the illegal online gambling racket in Kuala Lumpur and Cheras," he said. "He was detained by the MACC due to alleged involvement in a Macau scam."

The so-called Macau scam often starts with a phone call from someone pretending to be an officer from a bank, government agency or debt collector about a certain problem. The cowed victim would often transfer money into unknown accounts after being told this would resolve the problem.