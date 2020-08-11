Malaysian Foreign Minister pays fine for vaping in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said he has paid a fine after he was caught on camera vaping in Parliament.

"I was compounded for it and paid the fine. As I had stated, a wrong is a wrong and I had admitted to it and apologised," he said, when the issue was raised by opposition MP Wong Shu Qi in the House yesterday.

From January, those smoking in prohibited areas will be issued a compound fine of RM250 (S$81.80).

Those who fail to pay the fine may be charged in court, where they are liable for a maximum fine of RM10,000 or two years in jail.

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin was responding to Ms Wong's interjection in the House. Ms Wong said she raised the matter last week under Standing Order 41(d) that an MP is not allowed to smoke in the House when a sitting is in session.

Deputy Speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon took note that Mr Hishammuddin had apologised for his action.

Earlier, before the start of the parliamentary session, a reminder was announced over Parliament's public address system that smoking was prohibited, including inside the hall.

Last Thursday, a nine-second video clip showed Mr Hishammuddin sneaking a puff while wearing a face mask in the House.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK