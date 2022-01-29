Malaysian floods caused nearly $2b in losses

KUALA LUMPUR • Devastating floods that hit Malaysia in recent weeks caused about RM6.1 billion (S$1.97 billion) in losses, with widespread damage to homes, businesses and factories, according to the country's statistics department yesterday.

Heavy monsoon rains triggered the country's worst flooding in years from mid-December to early January, with about 50 people killed and 125,000 forced from their homes.

About half of the RM6.1 billion in losses occurred in Selangor, Malaysia's wealthiest and most populous state, which encircles the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Damage to public assets and infrastructure accounted for RM2 billion in losses, while homes and businesses represented RM1.6 billion and RM500 million of the total, respectively.

The manufacturing sector suffered losses of RM900 million, according to the report.

Malaysia suffers annual flooding during the November to February monsoon season, but this year's floods were particularly damaging, with some pointing to climate change for worsening the disaster.

The government came under fire for what critics said was a slow and inadequate response.

In some of the worst-hit areas, people waited for days on rooftops of flooded houses before being rescued.

