Malaysian firms rush to avert closure amid lockdown confusion

Even as the deadline to gain permission to operate during Malaysia's two-week lockdown loomed yesterday, complaints of confusing rules and flip-flops, as well as difficulties accessing the online application system, continued to blight firms.

Some said they have had no choice but to close since Tuesday despite falling under one of the 17 sectors excluded from shutdown.

It has been nearly a week since Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a total lockdown last Friday, as Covid-19 cases and deaths spiralled to record highs despite three weeks of movement control order (MCO) rules.

But standard operating procedures unveiled on Sunday - which required businesses excluded from mandated closures to register with their respective ministries instead of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) - were reversed on Monday, the eve of what is being dubbed as a full MCO (FMCO).

As at yesterday morning, only 128,150 companies had obtained approvals via the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS), about a fifth of the 586,308 applications received.

The system has been under further stress as FMCO directives now require those gazetted as essential services to register, whereas previously, they were automatically exempted from restrictions.

Given the sudden change, the police said on Tuesday that existing letters from Miti to operate during the MCO would continue to be valid until yesterday, instead of lapsing on Monday.

Government and industry sources told The Straits Times that the respective ministries were tasked with vetting approvals after criticism that Miti was too lax in vetting submissions, amid a surge in outbreak that has fuelled anger at the Muhyiddin administration.

"But they couldn't raise their own application systems, so it went back to Miti," said one official.

Amid this, government leaders have been at loggerheads over the process, with Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob - who is in charge of Covid-19 restrictions - making a thinly veiled remark on social media that "I have closed the front door but..."

International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali's special officer Afif Bahardin hit back, saying "some politicians think managing Covid-19 is a popularity contest".

Datuk Seri Azmin, who is also Senior Minister for Economy, pointed out yesterday that "Miti is not the sole decider in determining if a business sector is considered a crucial service".

Only the Transport Ministry remains in control of registration of commercial vehicles. But logistics players claim that despite the ministry's assurance on Tuesday that no further approvals were needed to travel beyond district borders, the police have insisted on CIMS documentation from Miti.

The Federation of Malaysian Vegetable Farmers Association said many of its members could not log on to CIMS, with The Star quoting its president Lim Ser Kwee as saying that even with existing Miti letters, "some of our members' lorries sending fresh produce to other states and even Singapore faced problems at police roadblocks".

Even private healthcare workers have been stopped by the police, according to the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA), despite the Health Ministry issuing a memo on Monday that all healthcare front liners will only need to produce proof of employment to travel.

"Private clinics, hospitals and dental clinics are registered with the Ministry of Health and provide front-line services. Many private healthcare practitioners are also involved in mass screening on site and at times, will be required to cross districts," said MMA president Subramaniam Muniandy, referring to rules limiting movement to a 10km radius from home.

The confusion forced the police to issue a directive late on Wednesday to its officers to accept "all letters of travel, be it from the International Trade and Industry Ministry, the ministries or relevant department".

Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors' General Association president Wong Teu Hoon said he was unaware of any association member who had managed to obtain CIMS 3.0 approval as at Wednesday morning. He estimated that half the members chose to close instead of risking fines.