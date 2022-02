KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's plan to raise the minimum wage to "around RM1,500" (S$480) this year has led to a backlash from employers, who believe it will crimp economic recovery after a two-year struggle with Covid-19.

But other stakeholders believe an increase to the current minimum wage of RM1,200 in urban centres and RM1,100 in rural areas will give a much-needed boost to depressed domestic demand.