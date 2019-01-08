Malaysian firm Pemandu suspends employee for insulting monarchy

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian consultancy firm Pemandu Associates has suspended an employee who allegedly posted remarks laced with profanity against the monarchy on social media.

Pemandu said that it is taking the issue seriously, adding that an internal inquiry is currently being conducted.

"Pemandu Associates has suspended an employee with immediate effect regarding a tweet allegedly posted by the individual in reference to the royalty," it said in a brief statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday (Jan 8).

Malaysians have bombarded Pemandu's Facebook page with a screenshot of the disparaging remark, urging the firm to take action against the accused employee.

Its statement came the same day that Cisco Asean decided to sack an employee for insulting the Malaysian king on Facebook, after mounting public pressure.

"Cisco firmly believes in respecting and honouring local Malaysian traditions and laws. The remark was made by the employee in his personal capacity and does not represent Cisco's views," the company said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

"We deeply regret any distress caused and apologise. The employee has also issued an apology and is no longer with the company."

Both remarks came in the wake of Kelantan ruler, Sultan Muhammad V, announcing he was stepping down as the king on Sunday.